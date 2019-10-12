Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.