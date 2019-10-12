Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 86000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11.

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traverse Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

