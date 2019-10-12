TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 30th total of 599,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TransAlta by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 76,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.64%.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 price objective on TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

