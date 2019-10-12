Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Short Interest Up 67.2% in September

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the August 30th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 25.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TWMC opened at $2.95 on Friday. Trans World Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

