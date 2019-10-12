Traid Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Traid coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a total market capitalization of $3,469.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Traid has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Traid

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 43,720,060 coins and its circulating supply is 20,780,060 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

