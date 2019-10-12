Traders Buy High Volume of US Concrete Put Options (NASDAQ:USCR)

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,143 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,197% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,196. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the second quarter worth $29,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 9.7% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. US Concrete has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.