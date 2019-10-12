Traders Buy High Volume of US Concrete Put Options (NASDAQ:USCR)

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,143 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,197% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the second quarter worth $29,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 9.7% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. US Concrete has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
