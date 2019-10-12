Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 140 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

DIS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. 2,310,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

