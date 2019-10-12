Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. 6,137,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,505,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.