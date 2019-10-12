Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

