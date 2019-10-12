Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 548,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after acquiring an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 430,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 278,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after acquiring an additional 231,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 104,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.69. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

