Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 1,005,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,077. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.