Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 44,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.20. 526,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,398. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average of $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.27.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.