Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $284,000 Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Anthem were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,850,000 after buying an additional 146,654 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 101.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after buying an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,530,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,848,000 after buying an additional 219,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.86.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day moving average of $272.43. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

