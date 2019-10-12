Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,147,000 after purchasing an additional 269,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 543,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. 59,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In related news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.