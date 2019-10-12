Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. 63,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

