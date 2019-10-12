TheStreet Downgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to C+

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $35.98. 298,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,851. The stock has a market cap of $726.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $298,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

