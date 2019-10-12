The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,806. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

