The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 422,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. 5,366,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,184,790. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

