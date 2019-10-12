Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Thursday. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.97 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.80.

In other news, insider Michael Jones sold 14,570 shares of Tharisa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,175 ($28.42), for a total transaction of £316,897.50 ($414,082.71).

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

