Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 13.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $131.59. 2,982,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,778. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

