TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post $276.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.55 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $215.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of TTI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.76. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 382,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

