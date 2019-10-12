Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and $19.35 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00012167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, UEX, Cobinhood and ChaoEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00203630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.01019601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023577 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, TDAX, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, Liqui, TOPBTC, BigONE, Exmo, Cobinhood, C2CX, CoinTiger, OKEx, Kucoin, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Coinut, CoinBene, IDAX, Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit, OOOBTC, FCoin, CoinEx, MBAex, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, ABCC, ZB.COM, Bittrex, UEX, IDCM, ChaoEX, EXX, LBank, BtcTurk, Kraken, Kryptono, Iquant, Bibox, BitMart, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Gate.io, B2BX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

