Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Short Interest Update

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 30th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $77.26 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The business had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $30,516.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,642.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $30,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,175.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,791 shares of company stock worth $7,438,205. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

