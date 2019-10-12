Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $9.02 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

