Telstra (ASX:TLS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.52. Telstra shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 17,509,558 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other news, insider Nora Scheinkestel acquired 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.74 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,442.80 ($35,065.82). Also, insider Niek Damme acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of A$120,320.00 ($85,333.33). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $379,601.

Telstra Company Profile (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.