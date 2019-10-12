Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Up 6.8%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.86, 4,095,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,716,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,242,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 257,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.