Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading Down 3.4%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a market cap of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

