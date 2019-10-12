TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.07.
Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. 1,003,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99.
In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
