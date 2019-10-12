TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.07.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. 1,003,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

