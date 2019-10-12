TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Short Interest Up 32.6% in September

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 30th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $58.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after buying an additional 1,140,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 917,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

