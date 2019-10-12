TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Short Interest Up 32.6% in September

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 30th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
TD Ameritrade stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 235.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,624,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after buying an additional 1,140,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 917,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 455,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
