Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

TRP opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,384,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,405,605,000 after purchasing an additional 694,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth about $616,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 28.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,158 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,736,000 after acquiring an additional 119,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 94.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

