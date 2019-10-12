Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Jennie Daly purchased 100 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £150 ($196.00).

TW stock opened at GBX 163.75 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.24. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.84 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 184 ($2.40).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

