Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.15.

NYSE:TGE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 2,034,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

