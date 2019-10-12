Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Synlogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synlogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

