Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 30th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of SYNL opened at $14.43 on Friday. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.07.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter.
About Synalloy
Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
