Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.45. Synacor shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 2,641 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNC. ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Synacor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synacor by 28.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synacor by 809.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synacor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Synacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Synacor by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 310,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

