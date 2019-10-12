Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the August 30th total of 77,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Synacor stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Synacor has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synacor by 809.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synacor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Synacor by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 310,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synacor by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 987,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 556,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

SYNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Synacor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

