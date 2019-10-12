Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.17 ($96.71).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €85.32 ($99.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,163 shares. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.64 and a 200 day moving average of €84.28.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.