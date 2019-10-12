Swarm City 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55,699.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. Swarm City has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $55,699.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded up 118.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00208315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01038872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.