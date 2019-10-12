Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SURF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 168.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 2.2% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

