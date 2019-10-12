Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the August 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. ValuEngine raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

In other news, Director Mark Jung bought 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $39,694.72. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,764 shares of company stock valued at $748,572 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLGG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.93. 31,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

