SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks makes up about 1.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,383,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,993,000 after buying an additional 329,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,048,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 852,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

