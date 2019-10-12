Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE SUM opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

