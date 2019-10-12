Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,901 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.03. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.