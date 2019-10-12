Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SZU. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.24 ($17.73).

SZU stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €12.34 ($14.35). 1,216,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.89. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of €16.20 ($18.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.80.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

