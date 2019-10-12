Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 17.9% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 436,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 96.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 13.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 81,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. 12,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

