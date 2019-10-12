Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 188,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 164,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 151,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 84,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $49.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

