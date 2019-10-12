Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $203,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 633,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,699,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. 129,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,624. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

