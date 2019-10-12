Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $201,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $80.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

