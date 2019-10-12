Successful Portfolios LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $52.11. 108,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $53.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

