Successful Portfolios LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. 39,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,442. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

